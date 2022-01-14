Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Purchases 653 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 327.3% during the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 188,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,559,000 after purchasing an additional 144,360 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 989.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,303,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,297 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 57,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPST stock opened at $50.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.53 and its 200 day moving average is $50.64.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.