Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Conn’s were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Conn’s by 5.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 3.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Conn’s by 12.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Conn’s by 11.1% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Conn’s by 1.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 134,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CONN opened at $24.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $725.90 million, a PE ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.97. Conn’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $31.48.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60. Conn’s had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Conn’s, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian Daly sold 6,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $151,103.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

