ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target Raised to $93.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Barclays from $91.00 to $93.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy producer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on COP. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.30.

COP opened at $83.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $110.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.61. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $39.70 and a twelve month high of $84.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.09.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $249,112.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,680,170. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COP. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 19,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 25,282 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 15,855 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,138 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

