Content Neutrality Network Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (CNN)

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One Content Neutrality Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Content Neutrality Network has a market capitalization of $333,160.47 and $1,648.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Content Neutrality Network has traded up 14.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00005505 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00060259 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006802 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Content Neutrality Network

CNN is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Content Neutrality Network’s official website is cnntoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

Content Neutrality Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Neutrality Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Content Neutrality Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Content Neutrality Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

