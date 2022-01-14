Contrasting Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) & NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH)

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) and NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Iris Energy and NantHealth, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iris Energy 0 0 5 0 3.00 NantHealth 0 0 1 0 3.00

Iris Energy currently has a consensus target price of $30.67, suggesting a potential upside of 154.07%. Given Iris Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Iris Energy is more favorable than NantHealth.

Profitability

This table compares Iris Energy and NantHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iris Energy N/A N/A N/A NantHealth -94.48% N/A -19.05%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.3% of NantHealth shares are held by institutional investors. 61.1% of NantHealth shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Iris Energy and NantHealth’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iris Energy $8.39 million 79.18 -$60.17 million N/A N/A NantHealth $73.17 million 1.53 -$56.33 million ($0.54) -1.79

NantHealth has higher revenue and earnings than Iris Energy.

Summary

Iris Energy beats NantHealth on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Iris Energy Company Profile

Iris Energy is a Bitcoin mining company. It builds, owns and operates data center infrastructure with a focus on entry into regions where it can access abundant and/or under-utilized renewable energy to power its operations. Iris Energy is based in SYDNEY, Australia.

NantHealth Company Profile

NantHealth, Inc. is an evidence-based, personalized healthcare company, which engages in the provision of treatment for critical diseases such as cancer. Its solutions include empower treatment decisions; improve patient outcomes; validate treatment options; enable high-quality care; lower costs; ensure appropriate reimbursement; and streamline implementation and deployment. The company was founded by Patrick Soon-Shiong in July 2010 and is headquartered in Culver City, CA.

