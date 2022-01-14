Contrasting Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) and Peoples-Sidney Financial (OTCMKTS:PPSF)

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) and Peoples-Sidney Financial (OTCMKTS:PPSF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Provident Financial Services and Peoples-Sidney Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provident Financial Services $435.74 million 4.58 $96.95 million $2.23 11.56 Peoples-Sidney Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Provident Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than Peoples-Sidney Financial.

Dividends

Provident Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Peoples-Sidney Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Provident Financial Services pays out 43.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Provident Financial Services has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Provident Financial Services is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Provident Financial Services and Peoples-Sidney Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provident Financial Services 35.12% 10.34% 1.30% Peoples-Sidney Financial N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Provident Financial Services and Peoples-Sidney Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Provident Financial Services 0 1 2 0 2.67 Peoples-Sidney Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Provident Financial Services currently has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.89%. Given Provident Financial Services’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Provident Financial Services is more favorable than Peoples-Sidney Financial.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.6% of Provident Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.9% of Peoples-Sidney Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Provident Financial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Provident Financial Services beats Peoples-Sidney Financial on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

About Peoples-Sidney Financial

Peoples-Sidney Financial Corp. is a thrift holding company, which engages in the provision of savings and loans. It operates through the following segments: Residential Mortgages, Commercial Real Estate, Land, Commercial Business, and Consumer. The Residential Mortgages segment represents loans to consumers for the construction, purchase, refinance or improvement of a residence. The Commercial Real Estate segment subjects to underwriting standards and processes similar to commercial loans. The Land segment specializes for developing vacant or raw land and made to builders and developers with whom the Corporation has had long-standing relationships. The Commercial Business segment extends to commercial customers for use in normal business operations to finance working capital needs, equipment purchases, or other projects. The Consumer segment comprises of secured loans including automobile loans, loans on savings deposits and home improvement loans, and to a lesser extent unsecured personal loans. The company was founded in January 1997 and is headquartered in Sidney, OH.

