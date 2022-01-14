Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) Price Target Raised to C$14.25

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2022

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) had its price target boosted by Desjardins to C$14.25 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James set a C$12.50 price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC set a C$12.50 price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$14.00 to C$12.75 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$13.03.

CVE:CTS opened at C$6.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.75 and a twelve month high of C$6.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$6.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.45. The company has a market cap of C$1.00 billion and a PE ratio of -165.38.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Analyst Recommendations for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS)

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.