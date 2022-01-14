Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) Price Target Raised to C$14.25

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) had its price target boosted by Desjardins to C$14.25 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James set a C$12.50 price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC set a C$12.50 price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$14.00 to C$12.75 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$13.03.

CVE:CTS opened at C$6.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.75 and a twelve month high of C$6.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$6.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.45. The company has a market cap of C$1.00 billion and a PE ratio of -165.38.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

