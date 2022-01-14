Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a C$12.50 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Cormark raised their target price on Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities began coverage on Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a hold rating and a C$13.00 price objective on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a speculative buy rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a C$18.25 price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$13.00.

TSE CTS opened at C$9.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 170.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.02. Converge Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of C$4.58 and a 12 month high of C$13.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$367.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$367.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

