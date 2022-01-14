Convex Finance Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $35.39 Million (CVX)

Convex Finance (CURRENCY:CVX) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 14th. Convex Finance has a total market cap of $2.10 billion and $35.39 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Convex Finance coin can now be bought for about $45.33 or 0.00105325 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Convex Finance has traded up 19.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00063238 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00075580 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,262.23 or 0.07579060 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,012.34 or 0.99929612 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00008466 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00068415 BTC.

About Convex Finance

Convex Finance’s total supply is 81,368,352 coins and its circulating supply is 46,214,287 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Convex Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Convex Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Convex Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

