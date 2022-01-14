Cora Gold (LON:CORA) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Cora Gold Limited (LON:CORA) rose 1.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 9 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9 ($0.12). Approximately 53,878 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 275,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.85 ($0.12).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 10.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 11.94. The stock has a market cap of £26.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00.

About Cora Gold (LON:CORA)

Cora Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold. It operates various gold exploration permits, including Sanankoro, Yanfolila, and Diangounte projects covering an area of approximately 1,100 square kilometers located in Mali and Senegal.

