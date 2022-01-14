Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 17,284 Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 17,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ES. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,349 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 1,686.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 313,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,125,000 after acquiring an additional 57,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ES traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.85. 14,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,854. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.44. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $76.64 and a 52 week high of $92.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.06%.

ES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho upgraded Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.29.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

