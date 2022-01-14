Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Invests $4.01 Million in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,789 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,011,000. salesforce.com comprises approximately 3.1% of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 11.9% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 121,749 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,021,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at about $238,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 13.4% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 27,520 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 6.9% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,749,982 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,017,070,000 after purchasing an additional 243,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Truist Securities upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price target on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.21.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.29, for a total transaction of $1,261,147.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total value of $6,142,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 364,409 shares of company stock worth $103,902,231. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $230.57. 168,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,114,556. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.92.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

