Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Makes New $933,000 Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,687 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,480,518 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $22,322,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978,161 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Comcast by 2.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 226,174,387 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,895,902,000 after acquiring an additional 6,432,001 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Comcast by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,761,419 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $9,736,816,000 after buying an additional 3,795,262 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 12.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,683,895 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,425,236,000 after buying an additional 12,066,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,017,749 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,265,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 582,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,716,012. The company has a market cap of $237.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.94. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $46.29 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.88.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

