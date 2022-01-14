Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 8,608 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,921,000. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 2.2% of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $25,742,446.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 693,940 shares of company stock worth $230,432,836. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FB stock traded up $4.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $331.27. 548,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,257,312. The firm has a market cap of $921.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $333.64 and a 200 day moving average of $345.46.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on FB. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.21.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

