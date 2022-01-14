Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Trading Up 3.7%

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)’s stock price was up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.32 and last traded at $27.16. Approximately 9,264 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 316,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.19.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Core Laboratories from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America lowered Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $30.70.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 39.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 3.03.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $117.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Core Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.97%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Core Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Core Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Core Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $194,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Core Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Core Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $239,000. 98.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core Laboratories Company Profile (NYSE:CLB)

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

