Cormark Comments on IAMGOLD Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) – Analysts at Cormark issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for IAMGOLD in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 13th. Cormark analyst R. Gray expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the year.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. upped their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.59.

Shares of IAG opened at $2.73 on Friday. IAMGOLD has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $3.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IAG. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 41,333,683 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $93,414,000 after buying an additional 976,149 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,989,092 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,902,000 after purchasing an additional 626,792 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in IAMGOLD by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,022,204 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after acquiring an additional 384,271 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in IAMGOLD by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,457,282 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 321,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in IAMGOLD by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,290,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 290,000 shares in the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.