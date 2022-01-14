Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units (NASDAQ:TRONU) Trading Up 6.2%

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units (NASDAQ:TRONU)’s share price was up 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.66 and last traded at $10.66. Approximately 153 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 37,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.12.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,829,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,276,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,087,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,050,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,537,000.

