Coro Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGLO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Coro Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGLO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, an increase of 264.1% from the December 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

CGLO stock remained flat at $$0.23 during midday trading on Friday. 22,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,155. Coro Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $5.33. The company has a market cap of $7.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 3.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day moving average is $0.57.

Coro Global Company Profile

Coro Global, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of financial payment system. Its product CORO is a money transmitter that allows customers to send, receive, and exchange currencies. Financial Crime Risk Management solution is one of the key component of the CORO payment system.

