Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) to announce $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.58. Corporate Office Properties Trust posted earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $174.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.22 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS.

OFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.20.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 12,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OFC traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,184. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.98. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $25.11 and a 1 year high of $30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.27%.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

