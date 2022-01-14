Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Corus Entertainment had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 15.50%.

OTCMKTS CJREF traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $4.20. 39,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,553. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.93 and a 200-day moving average of $4.43. The stock has a market cap of $875.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.60. Corus Entertainment has a 52 week low of $3.38 and a 52 week high of $5.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1941 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Corus Entertainment’s previous dividend of $0.19. Corus Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is 29.69%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CJREF. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. boosted their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.54.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment, Inc is a media and entertainment holding company, which engages in the provision of radio broadcasting, specialty television, digital audio services, and cable advertising services. It operates through the following segments: Television and Radio. The Television segment comprises of specialty television networks, pay television services, conventional television stations, and the Corus content business.

