Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Waycross Partners LLC

Waycross Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,367 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 1.5% of Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $425,280,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,838,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $727,415,000 after purchasing an additional 640,467 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 13.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,113,982 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,023,449,000 after buying an additional 593,908 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,058.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 517,937 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $204,932,000 after purchasing an additional 473,218 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,088,449 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $430,667,000 after buying an additional 462,397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $540.13 per share, with a total value of $499,620.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COST. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $525.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $546.97.

Shares of COST stock traded down $12.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $504.66. 75,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,290,578. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $539.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $478.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $571.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.62 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

