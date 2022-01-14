Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Lowered to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $23.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CTRA. US Capital Advisors raised Coterra Energy from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Coterra Energy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Coterra Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Coterra Energy in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.40.

NYSE:CTRA opened at $21.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of -0.12. Coterra Energy has a 12 month low of $14.28 and a 12 month high of $23.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.50 and its 200 day moving average is $17.21.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 20.86%. The company had revenue of $440.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Coterra Energy will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.83%.

In other Coterra Energy news, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $2,014,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $1,303,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 382,941 shares of company stock worth $7,988,210 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Coterra Energy stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. 54.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy, Inc engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

