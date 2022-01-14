COTI (COTI) Market Capitalization Achieves $288.80 Million

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. One COTI coin can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000772 BTC on exchanges. COTI has a market cap of $288.80 million and $25.32 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, COTI has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00063238 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00075580 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,262.23 or 0.07579060 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,012.34 or 0.99929612 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00008466 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00068415 BTC.

COTI Coin Profile

COTI’s genesis date was February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 868,672,118 coins. COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COTI’s official website is coti.io . The official message board for COTI is medium.com/cotinetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

COTI Coin Trading

