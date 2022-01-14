Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $20.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Covetrus, Inc. provides animal-health technology and services. The Company combines practice management software, prescription management, multi-channel client engagement services and supply chain infrastructure to promote connectivity between veterinarians and their clients. Covetrus, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

Get Covetrus alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Covetrus from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Covetrus in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Covetrus from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.17.

Shares of Covetrus stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.27. 2,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,037,457. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -40.24 and a beta of 2.11. Covetrus has a twelve month low of $16.44 and a twelve month high of $40.78.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Covetrus will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 26,320 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $526,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVET. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Covetrus in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Covetrus in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Covetrus in the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in Covetrus in the 3rd quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Covetrus (CVET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.