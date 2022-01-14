Creative Planning Acquires 1,240 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $21,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 2.2% during the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 10.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $247.00 to $225.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $339.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.66.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.24, for a total transaction of $492,341.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.07, for a total transaction of $14,117,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 160,285 shares of company stock valued at $34,200,680 in the last ninety days. 8.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRWD stock opened at $171.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.06 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.79. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.67 and a 52-week high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, engaged in the provision of cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.