Creative Planning Buys 131,854 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 837,136 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,854 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $45,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 119.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,295,767 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,158,384,000 after buying an additional 11,584,817 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 16.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,212,773 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,757,392,000 after buying an additional 6,958,789 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $382,833,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,065,503 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,192,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 41,407,781 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,320,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580,563 shares during the last quarter. 62.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $53.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.79. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.69 and a 1-year high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $224.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

Several research firms have issued reports on VZ. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.80.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

