Creative Planning Has $32.18 Million Holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Creative Planning lessened its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 637,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,377,732 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $32,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 42.9% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the second quarter worth $1,010,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 226.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 26,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Shares of GSY opened at $50.24 on Friday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1-year low of $50.23 and a 1-year high of $50.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.