Creative Planning Lowers Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Creative Planning reduced its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,408 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Accenture were worth $27,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Accenture by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 415,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $122,361,000 after acquiring an additional 23,386 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Accenture by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 74,745 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,034,000 after acquiring an additional 8,355 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,641 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,865,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,797 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.47, for a total transaction of $640,576.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $1,984,956.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,496 shares of company stock worth $5,865,002. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, December 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.76.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $361.37 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $241.73 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The stock has a market cap of $228.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $379.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $346.44.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.