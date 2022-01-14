Credit Suisse Group Boosts Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Price Target to €40.00

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from €38.00 ($43.18) to €40.00 ($45.45) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

SCGLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €37.00 ($42.05) to €39.00 ($44.32) in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from €36.00 ($40.91) to €37.00 ($42.05) in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €21.50 ($24.43) to €25.50 ($28.98) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Société Générale Société anonyme presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.10.

Get Société Générale Société anonyme alerts:

Shares of SCGLY stock opened at $7.80 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.45. The firm has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.56. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $7.94.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter. Société Générale Société anonyme had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 5.99%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

About Société Générale Société anonyme

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.

Further Reading: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.