Credit Suisse Group Boosts Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Price Target to €40.00

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from €38.00 ($43.18) to €40.00 ($45.45) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
SCGLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €37.00 ($42.05) to €39.00 ($44.32) in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from €36.00 ($40.91) to €37.00 ($42.05) in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €21.50 ($24.43) to €25.50 ($28.98) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Société Générale Société anonyme presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.10.
Shares of SCGLY stock opened at $7.80 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.45. The firm has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.56. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $7.94.
About Société Générale Société anonyme
Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.
