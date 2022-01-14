Credits Hits Market Capitalization of $6.02 Million (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 14th. Credits has a total market capitalization of $6.02 million and approximately $887,775.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Credits coin can now be bought for about $0.0269 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Credits has traded 20.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Credits

Credits is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Credits

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

