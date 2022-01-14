Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 23.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,726,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 527,781 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $7,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 3,045,974 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,042,000 after buying an additional 129,100 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,398,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,722,000 after buying an additional 23,754 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,243 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 55,161 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 149,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 63,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,435,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,836,000 after buying an additional 387,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CPG shares. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.25.

Shares of CPG stock opened at $6.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $6.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.40.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 78.23% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $673.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

