Critical Analysis: Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) vs. Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI)

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) and Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Get Altimmune alerts:

Altimmune has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aadi Bioscience has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Altimmune and Aadi Bioscience, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altimmune 0 0 7 0 3.00 Aadi Bioscience 0 0 5 0 3.00

Altimmune presently has a consensus target price of $30.57, indicating a potential upside of 313.69%. Aadi Bioscience has a consensus target price of $47.50, indicating a potential upside of 104.21%. Given Altimmune’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Altimmune is more favorable than Aadi Bioscience.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Altimmune and Aadi Bioscience’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altimmune $8.19 million 35.86 -$49.04 million ($1.96) -3.77 Aadi Bioscience $15.00 million 32.40 -$4.32 million ($13.37) -1.74

Aadi Bioscience has higher revenue and earnings than Altimmune. Altimmune is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aadi Bioscience, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Altimmune and Aadi Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altimmune -2,431.80% -32.83% -30.19% Aadi Bioscience N/A -37.67% -34.57%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.6% of Altimmune shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.5% of Aadi Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Altimmune shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Aadi Bioscience shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Altimmune beats Aadi Bioscience on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on peptide-based therapeutics for obesity and liver diseases. The company is developing pemvidutide (ALT-801), a novel, GLP-1/glucagon dual agonist for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and HepTcell(TM), an immunotherapeutic candidate for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus (HBV). The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

Aadi Bioscience Company Profile

Aadi Bioscience, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations such as alterations in TSC1 or TSC2 genes. The company was founded by Neil Desai in October, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.