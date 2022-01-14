Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.73 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Crown Castle International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.73 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.74. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Crown Castle International’s FY2022 earnings at $7.05 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $192.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Crown Castle International from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.69.

CCI stock opened at $187.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Crown Castle International has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $209.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $191.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.60. The company has a market capitalization of $80.99 billion, a PE ratio of 61.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.46.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 194.06%.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $178.66 per share, with a total value of $198,312.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Crown Castle International by 1.9% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Crown Castle International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Crown Castle International by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in Crown Castle International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

