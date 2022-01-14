CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Acquired by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 480,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 38,029 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in CSX were worth $14,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of CSX by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 10,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.1% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.8% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CSX by 3.1% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in CSX by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 11,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CSX news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $2,019,287.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,365,680.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $36.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.58. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $27.70 and a 52-week high of $38.01.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CSX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.03.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

