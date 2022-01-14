CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,724 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CUBE shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CubeSmart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.56.

NYSE:CUBE opened at $52.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.10. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $33.42 and a 12-month high of $57.34.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $212.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.64 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 11.73%. CubeSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. This is a positive change from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is 156.36%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

