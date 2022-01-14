CUE Protocol (CUE) Hits One Day Volume of $458.00

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 14th. One CUE Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $13.73 or 0.00031750 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CUE Protocol has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. CUE Protocol has a market cap of $104,588.36 and approximately $458.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CUE Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00063052 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.59 or 0.00075355 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,305.74 or 0.07643881 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00008612 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,161.45 or 0.99802593 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.48 or 0.00068175 BTC.

About CUE Protocol

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

Buying and Selling CUE Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUE Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUE Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUE Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CUE Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUE Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.