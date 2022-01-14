CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, CVR ENERGY, INC. is an independent refiner and marketer of high value transportation fuels and, through a limited partnership, a producer of ammonia and urea ammonia nitrate fertilizers. CVR Energy’s petroleum business includes full-coking sour crude refinery in Coffeyville, Kan. In addition, CVR Energy’s supporting businesses include a crude oil gathering system serving central Kansas, northern Oklahoma and southwest Nebraska; storage and terminal facilities for asphalt and refined fuels in Phillipsburg, Kan.; and a rack marketing division supplying product to customers through tanker trucks and at throughput terminals. “

CVI has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised CVR Energy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on CVR Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised CVR Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CVR Energy from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised CVR Energy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.78.

NYSE:CVI opened at $20.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. CVR Energy has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $27.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.27 and a beta of 1.78.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.20). CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 32.20% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.96) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CVR Energy will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in CVR Energy during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its stake in CVR Energy by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 25,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 5,548 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in CVR Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,742,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in CVR Energy by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 8,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in CVR Energy by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 19,772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

