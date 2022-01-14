CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Upgraded by Scotiabank to “Sector Perform”

Scotiabank upgraded shares of CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $20.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $12.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CVI. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CVR Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CVR Energy from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CVR Energy from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised CVR Energy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.78.

Shares of CVI traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.35. 2,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.03. CVR Energy has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $27.02.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 32.20% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.96) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CVR Energy will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LVZ Inc. increased its position in shares of CVR Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 16,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 65,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in CVR Energy by 13.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in CVR Energy by 4.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 2,302.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

