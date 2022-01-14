CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Hits New 1-Year High at $90.53

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $90.53 and last traded at $90.53, with a volume of 2563 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $88.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 2,349.75 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.80.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.42) by $6.70. CVR Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $144.72 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $2.93 per share. This is an increase from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $11.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.47%. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 29,300.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of CVR Partners by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in CVR Partners by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVR Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CVR Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CVR Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.61% of the company’s stock.

CVR Partners Company Profile (NYSE:UAN)

CVR Partners LP is a holding company, which engages in the nitrogen fertilizer business. Its products include ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate fertilizers. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

