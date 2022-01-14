CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CyrusOne by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,636,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,261,367,000 after buying an additional 251,201 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CyrusOne by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,377,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,028,297,000 after acquiring an additional 48,586 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in CyrusOne by 6.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,426,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,770,000 after purchasing an additional 287,276 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 62.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,792 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,053,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,400,000 after acquiring an additional 343,667 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CONE opened at $89.36 on Friday. CyrusOne Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.64 and a fifty-two week high of $90.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.63 and its 200 day moving average is $80.54. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 507.33%.

CONE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Cowen cut shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $90.50 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.11.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

