Cytek BioSciences, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on January 19th (NASDAQ:CTKB)

Cytek BioSciences’ (NASDAQ:CTKB) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, January 19th. Cytek BioSciences had issued 14,564,635 shares in its IPO on July 23rd. The total size of the offering was $247,598,795 based on an initial share price of $17.00. After the end of Cytek BioSciences’ lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cytek BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

Shares of Cytek BioSciences stock opened at $13.74 on Friday. Cytek BioSciences has a one year low of $13.65 and a one year high of $28.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.81.

Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $34.38 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Cytek BioSciences will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTKB. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cytek BioSciences during the third quarter worth $205,686,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Cytek BioSciences during the third quarter worth $57,092,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Cytek BioSciences during the third quarter worth $39,711,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cytek BioSciences during the third quarter worth $9,514,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Cytek BioSciences during the third quarter worth $7,024,000. 25.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cytek BioSciences

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

