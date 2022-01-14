D and Z Media Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DNZ) Short Interest Up 464.3% in December

D and Z Media Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DNZ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 464.3% from the December 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of D and Z Media Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.76. 472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,970. D and Z Media Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.72.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of D and Z Media Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in D and Z Media Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $397,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in D and Z Media Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,107,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in D and Z Media Acquisition by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 269,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 12,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of D and Z Media Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,913,000. Institutional investors own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

D and Z Media Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization/other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

