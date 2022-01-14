D Orazio & Associates Inc. Invests $55,000 in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,005 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in HP by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in HP by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,024,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,291,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,708 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in HP by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 158,973 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in HP by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 216,732 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after purchasing an additional 90,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in HP by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,495 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 34,176 shares during the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HPQ. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.43.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total value of $1,286,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Christoph Schell sold 116,389 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $3,733,759.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 357,989 shares of company stock valued at $12,258,879 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HPQ traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.26. 82,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,475,666. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.28. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.07 and a 52 week high of $39.65. The company has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 151.64%. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.38%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

