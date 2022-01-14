D Orazio & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 163,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,878,000 after acquiring an additional 48,736 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 56,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 15,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 544,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,001,000 after buying an additional 4,828 shares during the period. 65.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total value of $260,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total value of $8,485,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,514 shares of company stock worth $14,165,222 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

TSN stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.31. 15,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,156,084. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.59 and a 12-month high of $93.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $12.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

