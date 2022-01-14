Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DADA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dada Nexus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $31.60 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dada Nexus currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.10.

Shares of Dada Nexus stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.06. The stock had a trading volume of 9,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,430. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.17. Dada Nexus has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $50.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.98 and its 200 day moving average is $20.63.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $201.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.77 million. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 35.94% and a negative return on equity of 38.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dada Nexus will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DADA. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the second quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 117.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

