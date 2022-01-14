Dai (DAI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $362.48 Million

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Dai has a total market capitalization of $9.51 billion and $362.48 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dai has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dai coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005383 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00057893 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006840 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.38 or 0.00102723 BTC.

Dai Profile

Dai is a coin. It was first traded on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 9,502,841,536 coins. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Dai

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

