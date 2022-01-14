Dakota Territory Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTRC) Short Interest Update

Dakota Territory Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTRC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 288.9% from the December 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS DTRC traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $4.39. The stock had a trading volume of 18,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,942. Dakota Territory Resource has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $8.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.60.

Dakota Territory Resource (OTCMKTS:DTRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter.

Dakota Territory Resource Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its projects include Blind Gold, City Creek, and Homestake Paleoplacer property. The company was founded on February 6, 2002 and is headquartered in Lead, SD.

