Danske Upgrades DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) to Buy

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) was upgraded by analysts at Danske from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a 230.00 target price on the stock.

DNBBY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut DNB Bank ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from 187.00 to 190.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised DNB Bank ASA to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on DNB Bank ASA from 190.00 to 200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on DNB Bank ASA from 195.00 to 205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays raised DNB Bank ASA to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from 179.00 to 186.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.13.

OTCMKTS:DNBBY opened at $24.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.15. DNB Bank ASA has a 1 year low of $18.78 and a 1 year high of $25.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. DNB Bank ASA had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 38.19%. Equities analysts forecast that DNB Bank ASA will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway. The company's personal banking products and services include savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance products for cats and dogs; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

