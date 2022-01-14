Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) PT Lowered to $190.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.20% from the stock’s current price.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Datadog from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $173.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.57.

Get Datadog alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $138.48 on Wednesday. Datadog has a 52 week low of $69.73 and a 52 week high of $199.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -965.15 and a beta of 1.01.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Datadog news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total transaction of $613,984.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 343,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total transaction of $54,322,985.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,160,451 shares of company stock valued at $375,955,941. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Datadog by 17.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Datadog by 11.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Datadog by 72.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Datadog by 27.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 251,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,167,000 after purchasing an additional 53,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in Datadog during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Read More: News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.