Datamine FLUX (FLUX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2,874.00

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded up 15.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. In the last week, Datamine FLUX has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. One Datamine FLUX coin can now be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00001150 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Datamine FLUX has a market capitalization of $527,873.88 and approximately $2,874.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00063335 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.49 or 0.00075144 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,319.40 or 0.07678172 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00008602 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,097.72 or 0.99690349 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00068474 BTC.

Datamine FLUX Profile

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 1,061,586 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Buying and Selling Datamine FLUX

